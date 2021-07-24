Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 522,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.18.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

