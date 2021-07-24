GoldFund (GFUN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $165.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 34.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $104,454.18 and approximately $165.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006342 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000148 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000036 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

