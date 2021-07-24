Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is MONECO Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,539 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company had a trading volume of 221,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.