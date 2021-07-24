Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 132,222 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,275,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 353,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $942.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device designed to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

