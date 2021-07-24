Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 58,111 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,111 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Liberty Latin America worth $10,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LILAK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,044,000. Soditic Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 129.6% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after buying an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 292.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after buying an additional 556,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,486,000 after buying an additional 391,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 7.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,512,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after buying an additional 300,890 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

