Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 945,092 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 260.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $9,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $8,268,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,104,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 936,455 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter valued at $5,716,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 3,003.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 167,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 162,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BSBR opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20. Banco Santander has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.3419 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

