Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 928,671 Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 928,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARRWU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $94,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

ARRWU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

