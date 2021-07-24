Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $9,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $779,323,000 after purchasing an additional 279,363 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 547.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 302,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,975,000 after purchasing an additional 255,728 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 66.7% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 311,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 124,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 68,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $115.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $113.12 and a 12 month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

