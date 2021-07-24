Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,512 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 23,170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $9,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 106,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BVN shares. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

BVN opened at $8.60 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

