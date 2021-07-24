Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 75,316 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,316 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Xperi worth $10,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total value of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

XPER opened at $20.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

