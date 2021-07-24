Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 544,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $321,000.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 73.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCDX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

