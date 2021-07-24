Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,653 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

UFP Industries stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

