Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 253.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,783 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 275,843 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of 3D Systems worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,077 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,259 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,229 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,573 shares of company stock valued at $718,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $25.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.