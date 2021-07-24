Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.20 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of Surmodics worth $10,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Surmodics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Surmodics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $54.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38. The company has a market cap of $761.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.62, a PEG ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.04. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surmodics news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $90,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

