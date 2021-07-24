Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.39 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $10,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.28 and a 12 month high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

