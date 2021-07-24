Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $10.48 Million Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,424 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.59% of Hess Midstream worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 107,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 116,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $2,741,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $586.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HESM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

