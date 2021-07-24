Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,638,000 after acquiring an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.85 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

