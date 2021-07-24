Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 82,573 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

UMC opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.31.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.2854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

UMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

