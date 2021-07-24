Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Innospec worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Innospec’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

