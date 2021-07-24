Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 295,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Teck Resources worth $9,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,852,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,002,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 497,679 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,884,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0404 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

