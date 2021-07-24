Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.93 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Grand Canyon Education worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

