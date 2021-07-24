Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 146,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Hecla Mining worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 201,023 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

NYSE HL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.74, a P/E/G ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.02. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

