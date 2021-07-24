Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111,994 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Worthington Industries worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.69 and a 1-year high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In other news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 24,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,697,490.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,685,631.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,459 shares of company stock worth $6,208,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

