Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 177,157 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 685.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Denbury worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $247,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth $281,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $81.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

