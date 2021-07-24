Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 655,685 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509,092 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 33.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,740,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,040 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,053,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TV shares. Barclays raised their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.