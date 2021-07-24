Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 260.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535,557 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Selecta Biosciences worth $9,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SELB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

