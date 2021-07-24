Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,959 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Lancaster Colony worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 32.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $198.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $156.14 and a one year high of $201.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.09.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

