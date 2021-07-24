Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,040 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,040 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Terex worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Terex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 28,886 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Terex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Terex by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $45.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.