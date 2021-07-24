Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 155,813 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Energizer worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

