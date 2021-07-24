Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 157,958 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 157,958 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Cara Therapeutics worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 197,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CARA opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $597.60 million, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 million. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.