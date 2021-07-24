Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 173,422 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 173,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.18% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 175,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 3.05. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $46.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

