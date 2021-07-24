Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 24,147 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Meridian Bioscience worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $297,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

