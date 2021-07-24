Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 30,641 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,641 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of Oportun Financial worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

OPRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OPRT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.41. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

