Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 345,151 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Innoviva worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innoviva by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviva alerts:

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.