Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 46,195 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Balchem worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

