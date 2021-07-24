Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 47,744 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,744 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Retail Properties of America worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,747,000 after buying an additional 289,498 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $2,424,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RPAI opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -604.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

