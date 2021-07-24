Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 838,955 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838,955 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of SVMK worth $10,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SVMK by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SVMK by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SVMK alerts:

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $21.33 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK).

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.