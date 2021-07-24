Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,613 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Vector Group worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the first quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VGR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.24 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

