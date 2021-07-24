Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,491 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Central Pacific Financial worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NYSE CPF opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $691.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.