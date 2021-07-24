GoNetwork (GOT) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One GoNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GoNetwork has a market capitalization of $137,512.57 and $138,612.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoNetwork has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,976.06 or 1.00039241 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033374 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00051678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000806 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00009980 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GoNetwork Profile

GoNetwork (GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 coins. The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html . GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Coin Trading

