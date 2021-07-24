Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $34.25 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 289,544 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 18,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.91.

AAPL stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

