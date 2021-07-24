Govi (GOVI) Price Reaches $2.24

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Govi has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. Govi has a market cap of $18.27 million and approximately $57,878.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can currently be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00006594 BTC on popular exchanges.



Govi Coin Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,139,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

