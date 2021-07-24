Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 191.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Graham worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 38.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

NYSE:GHC opened at $653.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $376.20 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $652.19.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.