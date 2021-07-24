Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lessened its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,500 shares during the quarter. Grand Canyon Education makes up about 1.9% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.30% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,250,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 827,514 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,720,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,797,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,559,000 after purchasing an additional 207,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 159,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,166. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

