Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$91.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust to C$94.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of GRT.UN opened at C$86.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$83.06. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$71.66 and a 52 week high of C$87.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

