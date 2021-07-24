Graphlinq Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $465,181.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.29 or 0.00833614 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

