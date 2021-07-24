Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $81.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

