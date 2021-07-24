GravityCoin (GXX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $20,646.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00123492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00142448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,056.73 or 0.99584783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.27 or 0.00875104 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,037,107 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.