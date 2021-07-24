Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,925 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.61% of Gray Television worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Gray Television by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 108,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,327.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares in the company, valued at $27,150,232.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,700 shares of company stock worth $2,410,373 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Gray Television’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.