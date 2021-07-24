Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.05% of Sealed Air worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,578,000 after purchasing an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,532,000 after purchasing an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,442,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,487,000 after purchasing an additional 261,167 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $72,815,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

